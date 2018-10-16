WWE News: Video of the Bar’s Smackdown Tag Team Title Win, Undertaker Delivers Message to DX

– The Bar won the Smackdown Tag Team Championships on Smackdown 1000, with the surprise help of the Big Show. WWE posted video from the match which you can see below. Big Show came out during the match and chokeslammed Kofi Kingston through the announcer’s booth, which distracted Big E. long enough for Sheamus to get a Brogue Kick for the win.

This marks The Bar’s first Smackdown Tag Team Championship reign, and their fifth WWE tag team win including their Raw title victories. The two end the New Day’s latest title run at fifty-six days, having won the straps at the August 21st episode of Smackdown.

– The Undertaker came out at the end of Smackdown 1000 to deliver a message to D-Generation X. Ahead of the Brothers of Destruction vs. DX match at Crown Jewel, Undertaker said, “At Crown Jewel, I’ve got three words for DX: Rest. In. Peace.”