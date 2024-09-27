Canadian Veteran ‘Viking Lord’ Vince Austin Passes Away

Vince Austin, the Canadian wrestling veteran who went by the nickname of “Viking Lord,” has passed away. Real Canadian Wrestling announced on Facebook on Thursday evening that Austin had passed away at the age of 52. RCW wrote:

It’s with great sadness that RCW has announce the unfortunate news that Vince Austin has passed away. RCW sends it’s deepest heart felt Condolences to the his family, Friends and fans as this is truly a great loss to the entire Wrestling scene. RCW will provide more details once they become available.

Austin last wrestled in July for RCW.

Austin, real name Gordon Glynn, began his wrestling in 1993 in Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada and worked under a variety of names including Blue Antares, Gordon Glynn, Seaman White, Mr. Wrestling #666, and Vince Austin. He was a two-time RCW Hardcore Champion, an eight-time RCW Canadian Tag Team Champion and a former RCW British Commonwealth Champion. In addition to his work for RCW, he previously competed for Top Rope Championship Wrestling, the Canadian Wrestling Federation, MainStream Wrestling, Stampede Wrestling, Canadian Coalition Wrestling and more.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Vince Austin.