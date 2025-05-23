Vince McMahon Argues Overreach By Plaintiffs On Discovery In Shareholder Lawsuit

Vince McMahon’s legal team is arguing that the plantiff’s discovery demands in the shareholder lawsuit over the TKO merger are overreaching. As reported earlier this month, the plaintiffs in the shareholder lawsuit against himself and other directors of the WWE board from the time before the merger are asking a court to order Vince McMahon to comply with the discovery process. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that McMahon’s attorneys filed a response to arguing that the plaintiffs are using the discovery process as a way to “harass and pressure McMahon and his family” and calling the claims “meritless.”

The filing noted that McMahon has already agreed to produce all documents that connect the sexual misconduct allegations against him to the merger process. He is pushing back on turning over what he calls “deeply personal and intimate communications” with women he had relationships with as well as messages with family members about those relationships. His team says those those materials are irrelevant to the case and are just trying to bring up issues that were already addressed in a separate, derivative lawsuit that was dismissed with prejudice before the class action suit was filed.

McMahon’s team says that a discovery to the level the plaintiffs want would “devolve” the case “into a mini-trial over the Sexual Misconduct Allegations.”

The court has yet to rule on the matter.