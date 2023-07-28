wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Reportedly Behind Recent Nicknames In WWE
July 28, 2023 | Posted by
Several wrestlers have new nicknames in WWE, from ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio to ‘Big’ Bronson Reed. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon is behind these recent alliterative names, giving a directive earlier this month.
While Reed and Mysterio have had their nicknames on TV, others have had the names mentioned by announcers, including the ‘Hellions from Hades’ Judgment Day, the ‘Spirited’ Sami Zayn, the ‘Scintillating’ Santos Escobar, the ‘Cheeky’ Chelsea Green, and the ‘Self-Aggrandizing’ Sonya Deville.
It hasn’t been pushed as hard on Smackdown as it has RAW.
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Says Working With Andre the Giant Terrified Him, Says Andre Didn’t Like Him At First
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on How Jey Uso Has Become the Most Over Guy in Wrestling Right Now
- Bruce Prichard on Why CM Punk Winning First World Title Polarized the WWE Locker Room
- Bang Bros Tag Team Get Cease and Desist From BangBros Porn Company