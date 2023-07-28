Vince McMahon Reportedly Behind Recent Nicknames In WWE

Several wrestlers have new nicknames in WWE, from ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio to ‘Big’ Bronson Reed. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon is behind these recent alliterative names, giving a directive earlier this month.

While Reed and Mysterio have had their nicknames on TV, others have had the names mentioned by announcers, including the ‘Hellions from Hades’ Judgment Day, the ‘Spirited’ Sami Zayn, the ‘Scintillating’ Santos Escobar, the ‘Cheeky’ Chelsea Green, and the ‘Self-Aggrandizing’ Sonya Deville.

It hasn’t been pushed as hard on Smackdown as it has RAW.