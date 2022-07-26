Vince McMahon Forfeits Some WWE Shares Following Company Exit

Vince McMahon has forfeited a small percentage of his shares in WWE following his exit from the company. An SEC Filing was made by WWE on Tuesday announcing that McMahon has divested 38,519 shares of stock, with approximately $2.7 million.

The filing notes the following regarding the divesture:

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Consists of a portion of unvested stock units previously reported in Table I which were forfeited by Mr. McMahon in connection with his retirement from the Company effective July 22, 2022.

(2) Excludes 100 shares of Class A Common Stock owned individually by Mr. McMahon’s wife, Linda McMahon. Mr. McMahon disclaims beneficial ownership of those shares.

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston noted on Twitter that the amount equates to 0.01% of McMahon’s WWE ownership, writing:

“Vince McMahon forfeit a small number of shares (relative to his ownership) Friday, due to retirement, which were unvested stock units. The 38,519 shares have a market value of $2.7 million. He still has 28.7 million shares. 38,519 = 0.01% of Vince’s WWE ownership”