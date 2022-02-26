wrestling / News

Vince McMahon to Be Guest on Pat McAfee’s Show Next Week

February 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

Vince McMahon is set to be a guest on Pat McAfee’s show next week. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that the WWE Chairman will be on McAfee’s March 3rd show.

The episode will stream next Thursday at noon ET.

