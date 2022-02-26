wrestling / News
Vince McMahon to Be Guest on Pat McAfee’s Show Next Week
February 25, 2022 | Posted by
Vince McMahon is set to be a guest on Pat McAfee’s show next week. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that the WWE Chairman will be on McAfee’s March 3rd show.
The episode will stream next Thursday at noon ET.
BREAKING: @VinceMcMahon will join Pat McAfee next Thursday on the @PatMcAfeeShow! pic.twitter.com/g2X5CFsCM0
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
Abaht to have the conversation of a LIFETIME with the LEGENDARY billionaire genius @VinceMcMahon next week#SmackDown #SmackDAHN pic.twitter.com/ltPSFg7U5U
— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 26, 2022
