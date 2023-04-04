Backstage News From RAW: Vince McMahon ‘Firmly Back In Charge’, Details On His Creative Role, Talent Reaction

PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon was “heavily” involved in last night’s edition of WWE RAW. As noted earlier, the show featured many late rewrites that talent felt were not the types of changes Triple H had been making. McMahon reportedly also continued to make changes after the show was already on the air. McMahon had his own office at RAW.

Sources backstage described McMahon as “firmly back in charge” despite his comments on CNBC earlier in the day that he would not be “in the weeds” of creative.

Triple H was running RAW with the headsets on as the show started, but McMahon became more and more involved as the night went on and was at the gorilla position for most of the show overseeing everything.

There was reportedly a negative morale shift backstage among some talent as they felt things were going back to how they were before Triple H was put in charge of creative. One source went as far as to say that the “place felt nuked.”

The general feeling among many was that McMahon is likely to oversee everything again and that creative will be subject to his sensibilities.

Triple H has been very well liked and trusted since taking over WWE creative, so the prospect of him no longer being in charge left many feeling resigned.

Other talent shrugged off the changes as they felt McMahon would inevitably be back to running creative, although some took a wait and see attitude regarding whether McMahon really would be running creative going forward or if last night was just a situation where McMahon happened to be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania and the announcement of the Endeavor deal.