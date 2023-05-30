Vince McMahon Reportedly Still Making Remote Changes To WWE Shows

While Vince McMahon hasn’t been at WWE shows since WrestleMania, he is still reportedly making remote changes to shows. Fightful Select reports that according to many in the company, they were in a “wait and see” mode regarding McMahon after he’s made regular changes to shows remotedly.

As has been previously reported, the roster has been assured regularly that Triple H is still in his role and in charge of creative. That said, the shows have seen late changes made by McMahon on a remote basis. It was noted that when he’s there in person, the changes are much heavier and have less logic to them. Members of the roster said that they’ve heard that McMahon calls in the changes and makes significant changes. However, talent have also said that they’ve had more flexibility in their promos than when Vince McMahon was present at shows.

Morale in the company was very high after the recent European tour, which many people said was the most fun tour they’ve ever done. In addition, people have told the site that things have improved a lot since McMahon was around at shows.

While some are still “on guard” for the possibility that he returns to being in-person at shows, several believe that McMahon chose to work remotely because he realized the chaos that his being backstage caused.