– As previously reported, Vince McMahon is no longer working with the PR firm, Sitrick And Company, after parting ways with the company before the launch of the Netflix docuseries, Mr. McMahon. According to a report by F4WOnline.com, McMahon started working with a new PR firm, Edendale Strategies, before the launch of the docuseries, which debuted earlier today on Netflix.

Vince McMahon had previously hired Sitrick and Company about five months ago to help with his image in the wake of the recent lawsuit filed against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant, alleging sexual assault and sexual trafficking. Edendale Strategies was founded by Tony Freinberg in 2018, and the company will now represent McMahon for public relations and media strategies moving forward.

McMahon reportedly made the switch due to his belief that Edendale was more up-to-date with the modern media landscape and has a better understanding of the digital and online media spaces. Freinberg previously worked as an Associate Producer at NBC and also worked as an agent for the William Morris Agency, which later merged with Endeavor, becoming William Morris Endeavor (WME). WME now holds a majority ownership of both UFC and WWE.

Edendale Strategies’ website claims that the company helps its clients “hone and convey their message effectively, especially in high-stakes situations where there is little to no margin for error.” The company claims to represent Fortune 100 companies, major civic institutions, prominent charities, sports franchises, and high net-worth individuals, including world-famous actors, directors, writers, and musicians.

The Mr. McMahon docuseries is streaming now on Netflix.