Vince McMahon Reportedly Rewrote Erick Rowan’s Pet Reveal, Ricochet’s Loss & More On Raw

Vince McMahon did some of his usual Raw rewriting this week, including the reveal of Erick Rowan’s pet, Ricochet’s loss to Riddick Moss and more. The WON reports that McMahon rewrote several segments including Rowan’s reveal that he had a tarantula in his cage. He also reworked the Ricochet vs. Riddick Moss match, which was supposed to be Moss vs. R-Truth initially. McMahon changed R-Truth to Ricochet and called for a clean win by Moss.

Also rewritten was Aleister Black’s gauntlet match with The Club, specifically handing Black his first loss at Styles’ hands. The site notes that Kairi Sane replacing Asuka in the match with Shayna Baszler was not a re-write at McMahon’s hands for creative reasons, but because Asuka legitimately was not cleared after suffering a sprained wrist the live event the night before.