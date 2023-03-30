wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Rumored To Be At Wrestlemania

March 30, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vince McMahon WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Vince McMahon will be in Los Angeles for this year’s Wrestlemania 39 event. It was not said whether or not he will appear on the show. McMahon’s last appearance on WWE TV, before his retirement and subsequent return, was in June of last year.

