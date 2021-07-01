Vince McMahon To Meet With WWE Performance Center Staff Today

PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon will be at the WWE Performance Center today and will meet with the staff and coaches who work there. Privately, there are those who were concerned about his visit after all of the recent releases from the company in the past three months. It’s unknown if there is a special reason for his visit at this time. McMahon has not arrived yet.

The PC is run by Matt Bloom, with Shawn Michaels doing more than he had been in the past year. He is said to be “progressive” with how he handles the job, leaning towards allowing younger talents to perform the modern style. Other coaches are said to be more conservative with how they handle training.