UPDATED: Vince McMahon Now Backstage at Raw, Arrived Just Before Start

UPDATE: Vince McMahon wasn’t backstage at Raw in the preparation portion of the show, but he’s reportedly there now. PWInsider reports that McMahon arrived at Raw right before the show started.

ORIGINAL: Three of WWE’s top executives in Vince McMahon, Triple H & Kevin Dunn are not at tonight’s episode of Raw in Hartford, Connecticut according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the trio are not at tonight’s taping and that Paul Heyman and WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury are running the show.

According to the site, John Laurinaitis was running the rehearsals and Michael Hayes seems to be the lead producer for the matches.

No word on why McMahon, Dunn and Triple H aren’t at the show. Raw goes live at 8 PM ET tonight on USA Network.