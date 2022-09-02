wrestling / News
Impact News: Violent By Design Part Ways On Impact Wrestling, Mike Bailey Defends X-Division Title
– Violent By Design look to be going their own ways, parting on this week’s Impact Wrestling. On Thursday’s show, the group had a backstage segment where Eric Young said Doering had his own path to walk and then said he was going his own way. When Deaner asked if Young was leaving him, Young said he was leaving and it was up to Deaner if he wanted to follow.
Doering is stepping away from the ring following the return of his brain cancer after six years in remission.
Check out what @TheEricYoung had to say to @bigjoedoering and @CodyDeaner about the future of Violent By Design backstage on #IMPACTonAXSTV!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/uQwwEO6JNf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 2, 2022
– Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King to retain his X-Division Championship on tonight’s show. You can see a clip below:
.@DanielSpencer saw @MariaLKanellis grab @KennyKingPb2's arms! The match restarts but Honor No More is BANNED FROM RINGSIDE!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/AxI4rFSDpm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 2, 2022
