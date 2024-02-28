Virgil Passes Away At The Age of 61

Michael Jones, better known as Virgil in WWE and Vincent in WCW, has passed away at the age of 61. Jones had been dealing with several health issues recently, including dementia and two strokes.

In a post on Twitter, referee Mark Charles III broke the news.

He wrote: “My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more. Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!”

Jones was popular in the WWF as Virgil, the bodyguard of Ted Dibiase who eventually fought him to win the Million Dollar Championship. When he went to WCW in 1996, he became one of the early members of the nWo as Vincent. He had several name and gimmick changes in WCW, including Curly Bill, Shane and Mr. Jones. He retired for six years in 2000, but eventually wrestled again in 2006 and returned to WWE in 2010. His last TV appearances were for AEW as Soul Train Jones.

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Jones.