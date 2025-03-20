– During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, AEW wrestler Viva Van discussed signing the promotion, and realizing when Tony Khan started putting his trust in her. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Viva Van on signing with AEW: “First person I told was my boyfriend and then my family, cause I celebrated with my boyfriend and my family. What it means to me, the world, cause I’ve been training and wrestling for eight years, working for seven and it just felt like all of my hard work paid off.”

On when she realized Tony Khan believed in her work: “A lot of the girls way before AEW, we’ve all worked with each other on the indies, so I think that’s what helped a lot. Building friendships throughout years, a lot of the girls would tell me, even Aubrey would tell me, ‘I don’t know why you’re not here yet.’ I would just say, ‘I don’t know.’ I think one of the funniest things is when I had just had a match, it was me and Willow versus Lluvia in a triple threat for the CMLL Women’s World Title. The very next week, I did comic con as a dinosaur with AEW. I think that’s when Tony [was like], ‘She’s willing to put in the work.’”