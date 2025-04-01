Viva Van Recalls Her Reaction To Signing With AEW

Viva Van is part of the AEW roster, and she recently recalled her reaction to joining the company. Van was signed to AEW at the start of 2025 and she spoke on AEW Unrestricted about what it meant to her and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her reaction to joining the company: “First, I celebrated with my boyfriend and then with my family. What it means to me? The world. I’ve been training in wrestling for eight years and working for seven. It just felt like all the hard work finally paid off. For a few years I was like, ‘Man, what do I got to do? I mean, I feel like I’m on the same show with everybody except, you know, I just don’t have a contract yet.’ But I kept telling myself that ‘not yet,’ and I think that’s what kept me going.”

On her friendship with the women on the roster: “A lot of the girls I’ve known, even way before AEW, have all worked with each other on the indies. I think that’s what helped a lot — just building friendships throughout the years. A lot of the girls would tell me the same thing that Aubrey would tell me, ‘I don’t know why you’re not here yet. I don’t know how you’re not officially here yet.’ And I would just say, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know.'”