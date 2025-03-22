Viva Van Reveals How She Started Training at Wrestling School

– During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, AEW wrestler Viva Van discussed her unique story of how she started wrestling school. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Viva Van on getting into wrestling school: “I just remember googling the wrestling schools near me and being like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s a fortune to join, I can’t afford it.’ I remember driving home from school one day, just praying, I was like, ‘Please, I don’t know how I’m gonna get this money but I need this money to start pro wrestling training on Monday. I really need it.’ And [then], a car hit me from behind, a fender bender.”

On using a check from the accident to pay for wrestling school: “So I got in a car accident. We pulled over to the side, I’m like, ‘Great, this is just what I needed right now.’ Then, the guy was like, ‘Look, I know I’m at fault, I don’t want to get insurance involved, here’s a check for $1,500.’ That was exactly the amount. I looked at the scuff on my car and I’m like, ‘You know what, this will come off.’ I started wrestling training on Monday.”