– Marty Scurll is set for Face2FaceWrestling’s March 7th card in Barbados. He will face PJ Black at the event. Melina vs. Renee Michelle, Brian Cage vs. Alex Riley, Carlito vs. Chris Master, and Matt Sydal vs. Flip Gordon are also scheduled for the event. You can find more information by clicking here.

– Court Bauer has the numbers for MLW in Dallas this past weekend.

Dallas/Fort Worth @MLW by the numbers: •We expanded seating (and still ran out of seats and had to rush order more at 5pm)🪑🆘 •10% increase in capacity (and attendance w/ sellout)📈 •Set a new #MLW DFW box office record.🎟 •May 2 return to DFW 🗓 https://t.co/vPMr2zISFe — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) January 12, 2020

– Tom Prichard has launched a new podcast called “Taking You to School with Dr. Tom Prichard”. The premiere episode can be found here.