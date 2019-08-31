Volador Jr. Wins CMLL Grand Prix

– Volador Jr. is the winner of the CMLL Grand Prix tournament. ROH posted to Twitter to announce that Volador won the tournament at last night’s show, which took place at Arena Mexico.

The announcement read:

Eight days before Volador Jr. challenges Matt Taven for the ROH World Title in Chicago, the CMLL star pinned Taven — again — on his way to winning the CMLL Grand Prix at historic Arena Mexico last night.

Taven has been one of the winningest competitors in the sport over the past year and a half, but Volador Jr. — who scored the pinfall on the world champion last night after hitting a Super Hurricanrana — appears to have his number.

The last time Taven was pinned in a singles match was Aug. 3, 2018, when Volador Jr. accomplished the feat twice in a two-out-of-three falls match in Mexico City to regain the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title. Volador Jr. also pinned Taven during last year’s Grand Prix.

If Volador Jr. can get a three count on Taven at Global Wars Espectacular in Chicago on Sept. 7, ROH will have a new world champion. Taven has one last opportunity to quell Volador Jr.’s momentum, as he teams with fellow Kingdom member Vincent against Volador Jr. and Triton in a tag match at Global Wars Espectacular in Dearborn, Mich., on Sept. 6.