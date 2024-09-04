wrestling / News

The Von Erichs on Winning the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

September 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dustin Rhodes Von Erichs ROH Death Before Dishonor Image Credit: ROH

– During a recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, The Von Erichs, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, discussed winning the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Dustin Rhodes at AEW Battle of the Belts XI on July 27. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ross Von Erich on winning the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles: “It really didn’t completely sink in until a few days later. It all happened at once. That was all a surprise, for the wrestlers to come out there — [Katsuyori] Shibata and all these crazy [people]. We have so much respect for these guys.”

Marshall Von Erich on getting to know their uncles more through wrestling: “As Ross and I have gotten into wrestling, it’s been almost like a quest to get to know our uncles better. [They] were our heroes, and we have a ton of nieces and nephews so we try to be the uncles that we didn’t have. And we would’ve loved to have had our uncles around growing up.”

