wrestling / News
Von Wagner Returning To Ring For Midwest All-Star Wrestling
March 13, 2025 | Posted by
The former Von Wagner is set to make his return to the ring for Midwest All-Star Wrestling. The company announced that Cal Bloom, who worked as Wagner in WWE, will be facing Shay Diesel at their event on Saturday in Maplewood, Minnesota.
Bloom hasn’t wrestled since he was released from WWE on April 22nd of last year.
💥Heavyweight Showdown💥
Cal Bloom Vs Shay Diesel
MAW-Live! “Mayhem at the Mall!
Saturday
March 15th
Maplewood Mall
Bell 1pm
All Ages
FREE EVENT!
*Limited seating. You are encouraged to bring your own chair! pic.twitter.com/l6s0mxaiDq
— Midwest All-Star Wrestling (@MW_AllStar) March 3, 2025
More Trending Stories
- JBL Explains Why the John Cena Heel Turn Isn’t on the Same Level as Hulk Hogan’s
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Dick Murdoch Working Five-Minute Main Event To Make a Flight
- Logan Paul Claims Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Used Real Barbed Wire at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Bully Ray Thinks the John Cena Heel Turn Proves That WWE’s Audience Needs to Let Things Play Out