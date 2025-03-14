wrestling / News

Von Wagner Returning To Ring For Midwest All-Star Wrestling

March 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Von Wagner Midwest All-Star Wrestling Cal Bloom Image Credit: MAW

The former Von Wagner is set to make his return to the ring for Midwest All-Star Wrestling. The company announced that Cal Bloom, who worked as Wagner in WWE, will be facing Shay Diesel at their event on Saturday in Maplewood, Minnesota.

Bloom hasn’t wrestled since he was released from WWE on April 22nd of last year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cal Bloom, Midwest All-Star Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading