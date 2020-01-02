wrestling / News
Voting Breakdown Revealed For NXT Year-End Rewards
– The voting breakdown has been revealed for the NXT Year-End rewards. As noted earlier, NXT announced the winners on this week’s episode of NXT. WWE has now announced the breakdown of the voting as done by the NXT UNiverse, WWE Legends and Fall of Famers, Performance Center Coaches, USA Network and members of the media:
NXT Universe
* TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames
* Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)
* Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
* Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA
* Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee
* Future Star of the Year: Dakota Kai
* Female Competitor of the Year: Rhea Ripley
* Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
* Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
WWE Legends & Hall of Famers
* TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: New York
* Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)
* Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
* Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA
* Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee
* Future Star of the Year: Dakota Kai
* Female Competitor of the Year: Shayna Baszler
* Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
* Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
WWE Performance Center Coaches
* TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames
* Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)
* Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
* Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA
* Breakout Star of the Year: Rhea Ripley
* Future Star of the Year: Ilja Dragunov
* Female Competitor of the Year: (TIE) Shayna Baszler & Rhea Ripley
* Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
* Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
USA Network
* TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames
* Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)
* Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
* Tag Team of the Year: Street Profits
* Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee
* Future Star of the Year: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
* Female Competitor of the Year: Io Shirai
* Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
* Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
Media
* TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: New York
* Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)
* Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
* Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA
* Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee
* Future Star of the Year: Dakota Kai
* Female Competitor of the Year: Shayna Baszler
* Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
* Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
