WWE NXT Year-End Awards Announced: Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler, More

– The NXT Year-End Awards were announced on this week’s New Year’s Day episode of NXT. On tonight’s episode, the company announced the following winners:

* Female Competitor of the Year: Shayna Baszler

* Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

* Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

* NXT Tag Team of the Year: The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

* Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

* Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee

* Future Star of NXT: Dakota Kai

* NXT TakeOver of the Year: NXT Takeover XXV

* NXT Match of the Year: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT Takeover: New York)