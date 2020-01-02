wrestling / News

WWE NXT Year-End Awards Announced: Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler, More

January 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The NXT Year-End Awards were announced on this week’s New Year’s Day episode of NXT. On tonight’s episode, the company announced the following winners:

* Female Competitor of the Year: Shayna Baszler
* Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
* Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
* NXT Tag Team of the Year: The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)
* Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
* Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee
* Future Star of NXT: Dakota Kai
* NXT TakeOver of the Year: NXT Takeover XXV
* NXT Match of the Year: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT Takeover: New York)

