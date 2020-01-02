wrestling / News
WWE NXT Year-End Awards Announced: Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler, More
– The NXT Year-End Awards were announced on this week’s New Year’s Day episode of NXT. On tonight’s episode, the company announced the following winners:
* Female Competitor of the Year: Shayna Baszler
* Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
* Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
* NXT Tag Team of the Year: The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)
* Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
* Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee
* Future Star of NXT: Dakota Kai
* NXT TakeOver of the Year: NXT Takeover XXV
* NXT Match of the Year: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT Takeover: New York)
The #NXTYearEndAwards kicks off with the #WWENXT TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR… @KORcombat & @theBobbyFish of the #UndisputedEra! pic.twitter.com/lHjQFxcva5
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020
The #WWENXT Male Competitor of the Year is the #NXTChampion… @AdamColePro BAY-BAY!#NXTYearEndAwards pic.twitter.com/gHSyItwAlO
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020
Surprised? Doubt it.@AdamColePro has been named #NXTAwardMale in the #NXTYearEndAwards! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hKdHx4jRAn
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
Congratulations to the DOMINANT @QoSBaszler for winning #WWENXT Female Competitor of the Year!#NXTYearEndAwards pic.twitter.com/V3Rh4iPEcv
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020
A warrior.@QoSBaszler is your winner for #NXTAwardFemale in the #NXTYearEndAwards! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RCwEzqX8Ar
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
FIGHT FOREVER. 👏, 👏, 👏👏👏 @AdamColePro & @JohnnyGargano's rivalry has won #NXTAwardRivalry in the #NXTYearEndAwards! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rIM5eFGiDW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
The #WWENXT Rivalry of the Year goes to @AdamColePro & @JohnnyGargano!#NXTYearEndAwards pic.twitter.com/TpPrhYFdg8
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020
Ever thought you'd see @AdamColePro and @JohnnyGargano share a ring while… NOT brutalizing each other?
Neither did we.#NXTAwardRivalry #NXTYearEndAwards #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/au2JssEZBP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
Whether you like it or not, the #WWENXT Future Star of the Year Award goes to @DakotaKai_WWE!#NXTYearEndAwards pic.twitter.com/k15ezJlFfk
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020
🔮🔮🔮🔮🔮@DakotaKai_WWE has been named the winner of #NXTAwardFuture in the #NXTYearEndAwards! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/E07vNmrdoW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
Congratulations to the #WWENXT Breakout Star of the Year…@RealKeithLee!#NXTYearEndAwards pic.twitter.com/h5Y4zhAIq8
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020
Keith Lee! WOOP WOOP!
Keith Lee! WOOP WOOP!
Keith Lee! WOOP WOOP!@RealKeithLee is taking home #NXTAwardBreakout in the #NXTYearEndAwards! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KY5yRpv52e
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
This was, without a doubt, MOTY.#NXTAwardMatch #NXTYearEndAwards @JohnnyGargano @AdamColePro #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/poONYcmHkU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
This #2OutOf3Falls #NXTChampionship Match = A work of art. #WWENXT@JohnnyGargano @AdamColePro #NXTAwardMatch #NXTYearEndAwards pic.twitter.com/wdeTFYUQWq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Lana Says ‘Don’t Assume Someone’s Sexuality’
- New Day on Vince McMahon’s Shock At Their Failed Babyface Run, Xavier Woods Putting His Career on the Line to Turn Them Heel
- Triple H on Concerns About NXT’s Impact on the UK Scene, Helping Talent Police Bad Promotions
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Report that WCW Let Sid Vicious Slide On Steroid Test In 1993