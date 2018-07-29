Wade Barrett: ‘At Some Point I Will be Back in the Ring’

– Mirror Sport recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett (aka Stu Bennett), who discussed World of Sport Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights. Bennett recently appeared as the GM for WOS Wrestling in the promotion’s series debut on ITV.

Barrett on WOS being such a huge deal: “It’s absolutely huge because British wrestling hasn’t been in the mainstream since the days of Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks which were 30 to 35 years ago. When I was coming through as a professional wrestler, as a young man in 2003 and 2004, there really wasn’t much of a wrestling scene in the UK to take advantage of or make a living in, so I was forced to have to go to the US and kinda make a living from it out there. But these days, with the platform that is offered now through ITV and WOS, it’s different.

His thoughts on possibly getting back in the ring at some point: “I’m on a bit of a career sabbatical at the moment. I wrestled for 14 or 15 years. I’ve got a bunch of injuries, I’m tired, I’m getting old, I’m getting some grey hair now. I promise you Morgan that at some point I will be back in the ring and maybe that will take place in WOS. We’ll have to see.”