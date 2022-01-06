wrestling / News

WALTER Leaving NXT UK to Join WWE NXT 2.0, Will Have Last Stand in NXT UK Next Week

January 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT UK Walter wwe

– During today’s episode of NXT UK, WALTER announced that he will be having his last match for the brand next week against Nathan Frasier. This will be WALTER’s “last stand” in NXT UK as he he will be departing NXT UK to join NXT 2.0 full-time.

WALTER also competed at NXT 2.0’s New Year’s Evil show last Tuesday, teaming with Imperium against Riddle and MSK in a six-man tag team match. Riddle and MSK were victorious.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT 2.0, NXT UK, WALTER, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading