WALTER Passes 800 Days as WWE NXT UK Champion

June 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WALTER has hit a new milestone as the NXT UK Champion, as the Ring General has passed 800 days with the title. He defeated Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: New York on April 5, 2019. Since becoming champion he has defended it against Rampage Brown, Joe Coffey, Ilja Dragunov, Tommaso Ciampa, and others.

