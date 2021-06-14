wrestling / News
WALTER Passes 800 Days as WWE NXT UK Champion
June 14, 2021 | Posted by
WALTER has hit a new milestone as the NXT UK Champion, as the Ring General has passed 800 days with the title. He defeated Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: New York on April 5, 2019. Since becoming champion he has defended it against Rampage Brown, Joe Coffey, Ilja Dragunov, Tommaso Ciampa, and others.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Talks NXT Takeover Main Event, Million Dollar Title & More In Post-Show Media Call
- Bret Hart On Who He’d Pick As His Favorite Opponent, Importance Of Roddy Piper To His Career
- Raquel Gonzalez Hasn’t Spoken To Kevin Nash After Being Compared To Diesel
- Jim Ross On Learning Of Magnum TA’s Car Accident In 1986, Whether Magnum Would’ve Eventually Signed With WWE