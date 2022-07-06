Wardlow Claims MJF Is ‘Not a Good Person,’ Says He Didn’t Enjoy Working With Him

– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic’s Casual Conversations, AEW star Wardlow commented on working with MJF. According to Wardlow, MJF is “not a good person,” and he didn’t enjoy working with him. Wardlow stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“We were together for three years, he was the first three years of my career, he was a big part of my career. So if anybody is allowed to touch on this subject, it probably is me. But I’ll just say this: He’s not a good person. He really is a piece of sh*t. It was not enjoyable working with him. He put me through more stress than anything. And his behavior, inside of the business and outside of the business, is unacceptable. But that’s all I’m going to say about that.”

At AEW Double or Nothing 2022 last May, Wardlow defeated MJF in a one-on-one match. MJF has not appeared on AEW TV since his promo on the following edition of Dynamite.