Wardlow Recalls His WWE Tryout Being Full Of People Who Didn’t Like Wrestling, His Reaction to Not Being Accepted

Wardlow is a big part of the AEW roster, but before that he got a shot at WWE and recalled his tryout on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Wardlow talked about how surprised he was when he got there about how many people weren’t aware of WWE’s dress code or didn’t even have an interest in wrestling. He also talked about how sure he was that he’d be accepted and his reaction when he wasn’t, as well as why he ultimately decided to go to AEW. The full audio and highlights are below:

On his WWE tryout: “I know people know that I did have a tryout. And I smoked that tryout. I mean, I was literally the only dude there in a suit. It was mind-blowing. Dudes are there in shorts and T-shirts. That’s because they’re not recruiting wrestlers, they’re recruiting ex-NFL athletes or college wrestlers. People that have never watched wrestling, don’t care about wrestling. Like, the comments these people were making were making me sick to my stomach that they were there getting an opportunity. My roommate, he’s like, ‘Man, I’ve never even watched wrestling, I don’t even like it.’ I’m just like, ‘Get out of my room. Why are you here?’ And it was his second tryout. Like, these people are getting multiple chances.”

On not being accepted after the tryout: “So I smoked that tryout, I’m like, ‘I have this in the bag.’ And so much so, I literally sold my motorcycle, sold my house. Literally got rid of everything, because I’m like, ‘I’m gonna put everything into moving into Florida and starting.’ So when the email came in that I was not, man I remember I actually had to pull over on the side of the road. Because I just couldn’t believe it. And then I started training personally with Kurt Angle when he was getting ready to make his comeback for his final couple matches. And me and Kurt clicked in the ring really well. Him and I talked a lot, and he expressed that he’d had a conversation with a certain somebody there about bringing me in. And he told me, he’s like, ‘It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.'”

On deciding to go to AEW: “Lord knows I am not the most patient person at all. That’s always been a battle. So when the opportunity came with AEW, and I heard what the plans were, and I heard the vision and the passion behind it I knew. I knew there was nothing for me to wait for. This is what it is. And I’m very happy I didn’t say no and wait, and wait, and wait. God knows I could still be waiting at this point, who knows? I’m definitely where I’m supposed to be.”

