Wardlow Says He’s Very Happy In AEW, Flattered By Batista Comparisons
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Wardlow was asked about possibly joining WWE in the future and said he’s very happy in AEW. He also spoke about comparisons to Batista, which he called “flattering.” Here are highlights:
On if he’d ever consider joining WWE: “I’m very very happy where I am. I never say never about anything in life, but as of right now, I’m very happy where I am.”
On comparisons to Batista: “I am always very flattered with comparisons to Batista. Of course, I have to have some more confidence, so I’ll go out on a limb and say that I am better than Batista, which I know is a hell of a statement, but any comparisons to him are honestly flattering. I was a huge Batista fan. Very much a large reason why I’m sitting here talking to you today.”
