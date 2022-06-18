wrestling / News
Warhorse Is Latest Wrestler to Join MLW Battle Riot IV
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced Warhorse as the latest wrestler for the 40-wrestler Battle Riot IV event. It’s scheduled for June 23 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom. Here’s the full announcement:
Warhorse enters the Battle Riot in NYC this Thursday
See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping
Major League Wrestling today announced Warhorse as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.
The head banging renegade Warhorse has entered the Battle Riot!
Fueled by horsepower and heavy metal, Warhorse plans on ruling ass at the Riot.
Promising to bang heads and crack skulls when he hits the ring, Warhorse’s eye is on the prize: thrashing the competition and winning the Battle Riot.
What happens when Warhorse dives into the 40-wrestler mosh pit that is the Battle Riot?
Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!
CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)
National Openweight Championship:
Alex Kane (champion) vs. Davey Richards
World Middleweight Championship 4-way:
Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez
Women’s World Featherweight Championship
Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake
Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich
Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras
BATTLE RIOT MATCH
Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.
Battle Riot Participants:
Jacob Fatu
Killer Kross
Davey Richards
Mads Krugger
Lince Dorado
EJ Nduka
Calvin Tankman
Alex Kane
Marshall Von Erich
Ross Von Erich
Matt Cross
Savio Vega
La Estrella (Dragon Gate)
Richard Holliday
Juicy Finau
Lance Anoa’i
Warhorse
Little Guido
Ace Romero
KC Navarro
Mini Abismo Negro
Los Maximos
Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!
More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.
