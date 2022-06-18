Warhorse Is Latest Wrestler to Join MLW Battle Riot IV

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced Warhorse as the latest wrestler for the 40-wrestler Battle Riot IV event. It’s scheduled for June 23 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom. Here’s the full announcement:

Warhorse enters the Battle Riot in NYC this Thursday

See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping

Major League Wrestling today announced Warhorse as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The head banging renegade Warhorse has entered the Battle Riot!

Fueled by horsepower and heavy metal, Warhorse plans on ruling ass at the Riot.

Promising to bang heads and crack skulls when he hits the ring, Warhorse’s eye is on the prize: thrashing the competition and winning the Battle Riot.

What happens when Warhorse dives into the 40-wrestler mosh pit that is the Battle Riot?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Davey Richards

World Middleweight Championship 4-way:

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Davey Richards

Mads Krugger

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Savio Vega

La Estrella (Dragon Gate)

Richard Holliday

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Warhorse

Little Guido

Ace Romero

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Los Maximos

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.