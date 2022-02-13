Warrior Wrestling 19 Results: Athena (Ember Moon) Battles Thunder Rosa In Main Event, More

Athena, the former Ember Moon, returned to the ring against Thunder Rosa in the main event of last night’s Warrior Wrestling 19. The show took place on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois and aired on FITE TV; you can check out the results below, per Fightful:

* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship Match: Sam Adonis defeated Lince Dorado

* Dalton Castle defeated Warhorse

* Skye Blue defeated Miranda Alize

* Blake Christian defeated Alex Zayne, Myron Reed, & Gringo Loco

* The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated Brian Cage & KC Navarro

* Santana defeated ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey

* Dante Martin defeated Bandido

* ROH World Tag Team Championships Match: The Briscoes defeated The WorkHorsemen

* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Thunder Rosa went to a 30-minute time limit draw with Athena