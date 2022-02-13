wrestling / News
Warrior Wrestling 19 Results: Athena (Ember Moon) Battles Thunder Rosa In Main Event, More
Athena, the former Ember Moon, returned to the ring against Thunder Rosa in the main event of last night’s Warrior Wrestling 19. The show took place on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois and aired on FITE TV; you can check out the results below, per Fightful:
* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship Match: Sam Adonis defeated Lince Dorado
* Dalton Castle defeated Warhorse
* Skye Blue defeated Miranda Alize
* Blake Christian defeated Alex Zayne, Myron Reed, & Gringo Loco
* The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated Brian Cage & KC Navarro
* Santana defeated ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey
* Dante Martin defeated Bandido
You can’t stop @lucha_angel1!@bandidowrestler #Warrior19 | @WarriorWrstlng
Available on @FiteTV, new users use promo code “4vweyzv”#WarriorWrestling #AEWRampage #AEWDark #AEWonTNT #aewdyanmite pic.twitter.com/Tsl9e7lNKu
— WWU Clips (@W_W_U_Clips) February 13, 2022
* ROH World Tag Team Championships Match: The Briscoes defeated The WorkHorsemen
Hi chicken!#markbriscoe @Antnyhenry @RealJDDrake @jaybriscoe84 #Warrior19 | @WarriorWrstlng
Available on @FiteTV, new users use promo code “4vweyzv”#WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/Y6vvfhhcX4
— WWU Clips (@W_W_U_Clips) February 13, 2022
* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Thunder Rosa went to a 30-minute time limit draw with Athena
.@AthenaPalmer_FG is back and she has come to @WarriorWrstlng!#Warrior19 #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/bm2H60hXO0
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 13, 2022
.@thunderrosa22 turning it up!#Warrior19 #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/l71HWnNJ5B
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Stars Sending Out The Same Message About Elimination Chamber Billboard In Saudi Arabia
- Note On Vince McMahon’s Reason For Reuniting Big E With New Day On WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On His Favorite Opponent In His Career, His Pick For Greatest On the Mic In Wrestling History
- CM Punk Tweets Samoa Joe After Opening AEW Dynamite Segment, Joe Responds