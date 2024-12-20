wrestling / News
WBD Confirms John Silver Is Set To Appear on New Season of Impractical Jokers
Warner Bros. Discovery has sent out a press release announcing the new season of Impractical Jokers, which confirms AEW’s John Silver will appear. The new season begins on January 9 on TBS at 10 PM ET.
“Impractical Jokers” Returns with New Episodes on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 10PM ET/PT on TBS
Television’s wildly popular unscripted comedy “Impractical Jokers” is back with hilarious new episodes premiering Thursday, January 9 at 10PM ET/PT on TBS, starring comedy trio Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano.
January’s return brings the ultimate mayhem when the guys pose as upselling concierge with peculiar upgrades, grocery store shopping-cart thieves, aggrieved mall janitors, and receive bagel shop acting lessons from guest star Richard Kind. New episodes also feature celebrity guest appearances from TikTok star Jax, AEW’s John Silver, SNL’s Colin Jost, and Peloton instructor Ally Love.
Impractical Jokers is produced by NorthSouth Productions.
