Wendi Richter Recalls Her Reaction To ‘Original Screwjob’ Pin By Fabulous Moolah

Wendi Richter was the victim of the Original Screwjob back in 1985, and she recently recalled her reaction to the moment and more. Richter was the WWE Women’s Champion when she faced “The Spider Lady” in November of 1985 in Madison Square Garden. Richter at that time had refused to sign a new WWE contract because she wanted more money in her new deal, and The Spider pinned an unaware Richter in a small package, with the referee counting the pin even though Richter kicked out at one. The Spider then unmasked and revealed herself to be Fabulous Moolah, something Richter was legitimately unaware of.

Richter recalled the whole situation in a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her issues with the company during her time there: “Every penny I made went to hotels, rental cars and food. I made less than the opening matches, and I was, most the time, semi main-event. When they would talk about what they were making, I was making like a third of what they were making, and that was opening matches. And that was my complaint with the WWF at the time.”

On her reaction to getting legit pinned by Moolah: “I wish I would’ve knocked her dentures down her throat.”

On WWE wanting her to be part of a Battle Royal before her Hall of Fame induction: “I said, ‘Well, if Moolah is going to be in it, I’ll do it and I don’t even want to get paid. Wrestling that b***h is enough for me.’ But she already died.”