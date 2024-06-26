West Coast Pro x UWN Killin’ Them Softly Results 6.25.24: Gabbi Tuft Returns To Ring, More

West Coast Pro Wrestling and UWN held their Killin’ Them Softly show on Tuesday night with Gabbi Tufy making her in-ring return and more. You can see the full results from the Irvine, California show below, per PWInsider:

Danny Limelight and Bryan Keith were unable to make the show.

* Levi Shapiro def. Alpha Zo

* Royce Isaacs def. Bret The Threat

* Vinnie Massaro def. Aaron Solo

* Zara Zakher def. Jada Stone

* Alan Angels & WCP Champ Kevin Blackwood def. Krusty Krew

* Titus Alexander, Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera defeat Adrian Quest & Los Sauvacitos

* Gabby Tuft def. JRod after Tuft’s minions pulled the ref out to save her, and she got the win with an F5 variation.