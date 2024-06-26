wrestling / News
West Coast Pro x UWN Killin’ Them Softly Results 6.25.24: Gabbi Tuft Returns To Ring, More
West Coast Pro Wrestling and UWN held their Killin’ Them Softly show on Tuesday night with Gabbi Tufy making her in-ring return and more. You can see the full results from the Irvine, California show below, per PWInsider:
Danny Limelight and Bryan Keith were unable to make the show.
* Levi Shapiro def. Alpha Zo
* Royce Isaacs def. Bret The Threat
* Vinnie Massaro def. Aaron Solo
* Zara Zakher def. Jada Stone
* Alan Angels & WCP Champ Kevin Blackwood def. Krusty Krew
* Titus Alexander, Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera defeat Adrian Quest & Los Sauvacitos
* Gabby Tuft def. JRod after Tuft’s minions pulled the ref out to save her, and she got the win with an F5 variation.
