WWE News: When Rey Mysterio & Logan Paul Weigh-In Was Filmed, Note On WWE Using Journey Song For Entrance Theme

– Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio’s weigh-in segment from Friday’s Smackdown was filmed the week before. WWE taped Friday’s show following the October 27th Smackdown taping, though there was some question as to the Paul & Mysterio segment as it wasn’t filmed for the live crowd. Fightful Select has confirmed that the segment was filmed at the same session.

– Video of Josh Briggs coming out to Journey’s “Separate Ways” at Halloween Havoc made its way around the internet. The match was a dark match and wasn’t aired on TV, and Fightful notes that was the only reason he was able to use the theme.