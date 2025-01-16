– During a recent edition of Pod Meets World, actor Will Friedle of Boy Meets World and Batman Beyond fame discussed his experience attending the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere earlier this month, along with Boy Meets World co-star Danielle Fishel, who was also at the event. Both actors also appeared onscreen. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Will Friedle on what he expected from the WWE Raw event: “I don’t know. I truly don’t know. Obviously, Boy Meets World has some connection with wrestling. We had Vader on and he threw me around the ring for a while. Mick Foley, Mankind, we’re still good friends with Mick. I had some idea. I thought I had some idea of what the world was kind of going to be.”

On how Danielle Fishel hooked him in with wrestling: “The way Danielle hooked me was, she was like, ‘It’s fantasy. It is Dungeons and Dragons. It is live action role playing. Look at it like that.’ When I put that in my head, I was like, ‘Okay.’ I already knew about the athleticism and the performers.”

His thoughts on the live experience: “We walk in, packed, 18,000 fans. Everyone in cosplay. Everyone with belts, and signs, every age, every color, every gender, everything is represented. It’s the most beautiful hodgepodge of people you’ve ever seen in your life. When I mean packed, there was not a seat in this place, from the time the event started to four hours later when it ended, no one got up and left. Insane.”

The WWE Raw on Netflix premiere was held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It was broadcast live on Netflix.