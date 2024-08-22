– While speaking to Joseph Staszewski with The New York Post, AEW star Will Ospreay addressed recent rumors regarding a backstage incident between Dr. Britt Baker and MJF that took place at last month’s AEW Dynamite 250th episode show. It’s also rumored that Ospreay got involved and spoke to Baker at one point, who reportedly expressed derision at Ospreay and MJF’s match receiving so much time on Dynamite.

According to Ospreay, the incident was “the most completely blown out of proportion thing I ever seen in my entire life.” Ospreay reportedly didn’t want to specifically comment on the incident since he didn’t know exactly what had been reported.

The wrestler continued, “I am just trying to bring people together as a team. That’s all I can say. I’m fully aware people don’t like each other backstage. I know there are people backstage that I don’t like. My whole thing is that going forward we all need to be a team. We all need to look after one another.” Ospreay also shared his praise for his boss, AEW President Tony Khan, stating, “He [Khan] has so much of my admiration and respect that I’m willing to go the distance and fit any mold he needs me to be for AEW’s growth and success.”

Ospreay challenges MJF in a rematch for the AEW American Championship later this weekend at AEW All In: London 2024. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.