Will Ospreay Defeats PAC, Retains International Title At AEW All Out

Two stars from the United Kingdom battled for the AEW International title, but Will Ospreay defeated PAC at All Out. Towards the end of the match, Ospreay attempted a stormbreaker, but PAC reversed into a hurricanrana for a nearfall. Ospreay got out of that, then hit a Hidden Blade for the win.

Ospreay is a two-time International champion after beating MJF for the belt at All In two weeks ago.

