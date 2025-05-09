– During a recent interview with The Daily Star, AEW star Will Ospreay spoke about AEW’s presentation versus NJPW’s and what he thinks AEW could learn from New Japan. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Will Ospreay on differences between AEW and NJPW: “The pacing is a lot different. AEW has found itself in a position with TV wrestling where the foot is on the gas pedal constantly. With New Japan, it’s more explosive. They take those short bursts of explosivity, which makes the match that little bit more dramatic. When it comes down, it’s all about the emotion and the exchanges and going blow-for-blow with guys that make their matches way more meaningful.”

On what AEW can learn from New Japan: “The one thing AEW can learn from New Japan is presentation. The way they present their wrestling show is leaps and bounds over any wrestling show going. I’m very much along the lines that I don’t like camera cuts, especially during a sequence or impact of moves. I’m along the lines of…the name is AEW. All Elite Wrestling. If you’re signed to this company, that middle letter is very important. You’re an Elitist. You’re of the Elite in wrestling. If you miss a superkick or a splash, that’s on you. That’s not on the button pusher.”

On not liking the hard cam: “I feel the button pusher’s job is to cover those marks. That’s not on [them]. Keep the action super tight with me. Keep the presentation in the ring. I hate the hard cam. I’ve always hated the hard cam. I hate the moment that it goes towards the hard cam in both mine and any other professional wrestling. The moment it goes to hard cam, I feel so detached from wrestling. I feel the cameras are ringside for a reason, so you can get any bit of emotion and drive. I love that style more.”