– During a recent interview with Johnjay & Rich: After Words, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed getting device and feedback from top stars, such as former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and former TNT Champion Adam “Cope” Copeland. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Will Ospreay on getting feedback from Chris Jericho and Cope: “[Chris] Jericho messaged me yesterday telling me what a good job I [had] done on my promo, and that coming from him, like he was the promo king once upon a time … the fact that he takes time to watch and then constructively give criticism, like I appreciate that so much. Cope’s another one, Adam Copeland, like I grew up watching you bro and he’s so good.”

On believing in himself: “I want to be the captain of the ship because I believe in myself and I believe in my abilities but it’s nothing if you don’t have the backing of the people that took the bumps before you, and they’ve all got my back bro and that’s mad.”

Will Ospreay was in action last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. He competed in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against Hangman Page. Page won the bout, securing an AEW World Title shot at AEW All In Texas scheduled for July.