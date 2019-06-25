Will Ospreay Doesn’t Think Seth Rollins Is Being Malicious To Him, Says His Title Means More than Rollins’

– Will Ospreay had a response to Seth Rollins’ recent taunts during an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, and it came with some spice attached. Ospreay spoke with Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez for a new interview and was asked Rollins firing off after Ospreay responded to his “Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it” tweet with “I’m alive.” Rollins told Ospreay that “We already have a better version of you here [Ricochet] and he just won his first US Title tonight.”

Speaking with Meltzer and Alvarez, Ospreay said that he didn’t believe Rollins means anything malicious but tossed in his own little barb, suggesting that Rollins is bothered because Ospreay’s title means more than his.

“Right, it’s his bit, isn’t it?,” Ospreay said about Rollins’ comments. “I don’t think there’s anything malicious behind it at all. I just feel like, the question he asked is, ‘Find me someone alive that has the type of schedule I do, that can do what I can do.’ All I just said was, ‘I’m alive.’ And I don’t that that was just — I am, I’m very much alive. And the thing that makes me laugh more about it is he brought in Ricochet to try to tear me down. It’s like, ‘You brought in another person to try and just be like, ‘Oh no, you’re not [as good as Ricochet].”

Ospreay added, It’s just like, dude, you don’t have to do it, you just have to be like, ‘Oh okay, maybe we can have a match one day…’ But I think the thing is, maybe it just gets under his skin that like, my championship, my Junior Championship means more than his Universal Championship. I don’t know. Like, who knows? I mean, it’s factual, though! [laughs].”

The online feud has continued since, with Ospreay pointing out that he’s worked more matches than Rollins in 2019 and the Universal Champion suggesting they “compare bank accounts.”

