Will Ospreay Explains Why He Dislikes MJF

– During an appearance on Up Close with Renee Paquette, AEW star Will Ospreay explained why he doesn’t like onscreen rival, AEW American Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Will Ospreay on MJF: “Max has said some awful things, like my nan passing away a little while ago. It’s still kind of fresh and still kind of raw to me, and the fact that he wants to kind of bring that stuff up into the public to get a cheap pop from the audience, stuff like that just does not sit right with me.”

On why he never liked MJF: “I’ve never really liked him as a professional wrestler. I just feel like the way that he got in here was he kissed the right asses. We all know the geezer we’re all talking about is not here anymore to protect him, but still, [for] some reason, we’re catering to him and he still is. So I’ve got to clean up the mess.”

Will Ospreay gets his rematch against MJF later today at AEW All In: London 2024. The event is happening now at Wembley Stadium in London. You can check out 411’s ongoing live coverage RIGHT HERE.