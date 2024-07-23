– During last week’s AEW Dynamite, a young fan got involved during MJF’s match with Will Ospreay for the AEW International Title, laying in some punches to MJF. The moment soon went viral and the young fan, Mia Liszewski, became an overnight sensation. ABC 7 News interviewed Mia and her father on the moment.

Mia’s father Stan revealed that Ospreay later gave his t-shirt to Mia for her assistance against MJF. Despite her help, MJF still ultimately won the bout. He beat MJF in just under 60 minutes to win the title.