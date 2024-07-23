wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Gave T-Shirt to Young Fan Who Got Involved in Match With MJF
– During last week’s AEW Dynamite, a young fan got involved during MJF’s match with Will Ospreay for the AEW International Title, laying in some punches to MJF. The moment soon went viral and the young fan, Mia Liszewski, became an overnight sensation. ABC 7 News interviewed Mia and her father on the moment.
Mia’s father Stan revealed that Ospreay later gave his t-shirt to Mia for her assistance against MJF. Despite her help, MJF still ultimately won the bout. He beat MJF in just under 60 minutes to win the title.
ABC7 news today interviewed the 7 year old girl, Mia, who beat up and chopped MJF in the crowd on Dynamite last week in Little Rock!
Her dad says Will Ospreay gifted his t-shirt to her. pic.twitter.com/MOW49uc9ke
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) July 23, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Update on Contract Status of Tamina After Rumors Of WWE Exit
- Eric Bischoff Believes Rhea Ripley Is Going To Be A Star On a New Level
- Jim Ross Thinks WWE Could’ve Done More With Billy Gunn As a Singles Star
- Maxxine Dupri Wearing Leopard Print, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos