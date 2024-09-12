– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher picked up a huge win during the Casino Gauntlet. With the win, they’ve now earned a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles. AEW released a new video featuring Fletcher and Ospreay celebrating the win along with Don Callis.

With the victory, Ospreay and Fletcher will face reigning AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. When Ospreay was asking Fletcher if they are going to win their match “the right away,” Callis then joined the backstage interview, interrupting the conversation.

An ecstatic Don Callis said to Ospreay and Fletcher, “You guys are just so great. My god, now we got the Bucks. I hate the Bucks, I’ve always hated the Bucks. But here’s the thing. We’re gonna do anything we need to do. If we gotta pull Matt Jackson’s eye out of his head, we’re gonna do it! If we gotta break Nick Jackson’s back, we’re gonna do it!” Callis continued, “If we gotta hit them with a baseball bat, we’re gonna do it. We’re gonna get the gold, we’re gonna be champions! I’m so happy! I’m so happy, for me too!”

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam is scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. It will be broadcast live on TBS.