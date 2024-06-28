Will Ospreay On the Likelihood Of Ricochet Joining AEW, Weighs In On Possible Match

Will Ospreay recently weighed in on the possibility of Ricochet joining AEW and a possible match with him. Ricochet is set to be a free agent soon, with his WWE contract set to expire soon, and Ospreay was asked about the odds of the WWE star signing with AEW.

“Five [out of 10 chance],” Ricochet said (per Fightful). “I’ve said this to a lot of people recently. I’ve been shouting his name off in the distance for years, and I do mean years. It’s only now just because his contract is coming up that people think is going to happen.”

He added, “I speak to Ricochet every now and again. There is nothing said between us about whether something is going to pop off. Honestly, I hope he does. I really really hope he does. I miss him, as a friend. I do think there is money on the table to do a rematch, but I do think there is money on the table to do a tag team.”

Ospreay will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.