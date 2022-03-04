wrestling / News

Will Ospreay To Face Minoru Suzuki At RevPro Epic Encounter

March 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RevPro Epic Encounter Image Credit: RevPro

Will Ospreay will defend the British Heavyweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki at RevPro Epic Encounter. RevPro announced on Twitter on Thursday that Ospreay will face Suzuki at the May 22nd show in London.

You can see the announcement below, as well as Ospreay’s reaction:

