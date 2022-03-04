wrestling / News
Will Ospreay To Face Minoru Suzuki At RevPro Epic Encounter
March 3, 2022 | Posted by
Will Ospreay will defend the British Heavyweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki at RevPro Epic Encounter. RevPro announced on Twitter on Thursday that Ospreay will face Suzuki at the May 22nd show in London.
You can see the announcement below, as well as Ospreay’s reaction:
SUNDAY MAY 22nd
York Hall, Bethnal Green, London
Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship
Champion Vs Former Champion
WILL OSPREAY VS MINORU SUZUKI
Tickets on sale NOW: https://t.co/AP8xZVhc7N pic.twitter.com/LPSQqDN7i1
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) March 3, 2022
I’m the king https://t.co/UKtCDcnt77
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 4, 2022