wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Seemingly Confirms That He Is Injured
January 6, 2020 | Posted by
It was previously reported this past weekend that Will Ospreay is believed to have suffered either an ankle injury or a broken heel at NJPW WRESTLE Kingdom 14. He completed a dive during his match with Hiromu Takahashi but appeared to land wrong on his foot at the time. While he wrestled at New Year’s Dash, it was a brief sequence and it seemed he favored his ankle.
In a post on Twitter, he seemed to have confirmed the injury without saying it. It’s simply a photo of himself, looking sad, but the allegedly injured foot is iced up. At this time, it’s unknown how bad the injury is or how long he’ll be out of action.
Sad Pig. pic.twitter.com/UmbItba7xO
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) January 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Rusev on Fan Criticism of the Lana and Bobby Lashley Wedding, the Storyline’s Evolution and Taking Time With It
- Jim Ross on How Hot the McMahons Were to Sign Big Show in 1999, Meeting With Show to Recruit Him
- Bruce Prichard On Whether There Were WWE Talks With Randy Savage in 1999, Why They Didn’t Bring Savage In
- Chris Jericho on How He Came Up With His Painmaker Character, Why He Doesn’t Like Recycling Past Material