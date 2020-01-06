Will Ospreay Seemingly Confirms That He Is Injured

It was previously reported this past weekend that Will Ospreay is believed to have suffered either an ankle injury or a broken heel at NJPW WRESTLE Kingdom 14. He completed a dive during his match with Hiromu Takahashi but appeared to land wrong on his foot at the time. While he wrestled at New Year’s Dash, it was a brief sequence and it seemed he favored his ankle.

In a post on Twitter, he seemed to have confirmed the injury without saying it. It’s simply a photo of himself, looking sad, but the allegedly injured foot is iced up. At this time, it’s unknown how bad the injury is or how long he’ll be out of action.