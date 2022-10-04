wrestling / News
Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito IWGP US Title Match Set for NJPW Battle Autumn in November
October 4, 2022 | Posted by
– NJPW has announced two major title matchups for the Battle Autumn 2022 card on November 5 in Osaka, Japan. First up, Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP US Championship against Tetsuya Naito.
Also set for the card, Karl Anderson defends the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo, as Hikuleo looks to earn his first NJPW singles title.
NJPW Battle Autumn will be held next month at the EDION Arena.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Creative Plans For Cody Rhodes Prior To His Recent Injury
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her
- Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back
- Lacey Evans in Pink, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week