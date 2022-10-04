Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito IWGP US Title Match Set for NJPW Battle Autumn in November

– NJPW has announced two major title matchups for the Battle Autumn 2022 card on November 5 in Osaka, Japan. First up, Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP US Championship against Tetsuya Naito.

Also set for the card, Karl Anderson defends the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo, as Hikuleo looks to earn his first NJPW singles title.

NJPW Battle Autumn will be held next month at the EDION Arena.