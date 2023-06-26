Will Ospreay Wants a Match with Naomichi Marufuji, Talks Canadian Flag Incident At Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay has called out Naomichi Marufuji for a match and discussed the moment where he defiled a Canadian flag in his AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door match. During his win over Kenny Omega, Ospreay grabbed a flag from a guy at ringside and got up on the apron, rubbing it back and forth between his legs. Omega eventually took control of the match and held the flag up high before returning it to ringside, though Ospreay won the match in the end.

Ospreay spoke in the post-show media scrum about what’s next for him, which included calling for a match with Pro Wrestling NOAH star Marufuji. You can see some highlights below:

On what he wants his “next echelon” to me: “Man, it’s a difficult one. I normally take every day as it comes when it comes to wrestling. Like I take every New Japan tour as it comes, I take every opportunity to wrestle anywhere and everywhere. So I guess the next level for me is, I want that run. I think everyone — especially when it comes to New Japan. For myself, I want that run of everybody — do you remember when companies were a little bit on the downside? For example, like when TNA was on the way down, you’d always be like, ‘At least they got AJ [Styles].’ Do you know what I mean?

“I want to be like that with New Japan. I want to be like, even if there is any rocky road or anything along those lines. Especially during the pandemic, it was a f**king nightmare. I can’t tell you enough, I would not wish that upon anybody at all. But I did that because I geniunely love my company, I really do. But I want that run, especially like with everything how it looks, I want to put on the best physical work that I can. I’m just very passionate to do it.”

On wanting a match with Marufuji: “I kinda wanna throw this out there as well. Because while the conversation is on ‘Best in the World,’ I have taken so much from a man that I completely respect and admire. And I hold him in the highest regards. And in September, he is celebrating his 25th anniversary of being a pro wrestler. And I’ve just got to say it now: he was my idol growing up. I would love to be in the ring with Naomichi Marufuji if that was possible. And the ball is in NOAH’s court. I think we can work something out.”

On the Canadian flag moment in the match: “I just saw it, and there was a kid flipping me off! Like a 12 year-old! I was just like, ‘You have terrible parents, young man. Honestly, I caught in the corner of my eye and I was just like, ‘Aw man.’ I’m the worst person. When there’s trouble around, I love getting involved in it. When there’s like, any type of like, ‘You’re gonna get in trouble for this!’ There’s this small part in my brain that just thinks, ‘Aw f**k, it’d be a laugh, wouldn’t it? Grab the Canadian flag and putting it between your arse crack!’ I’ve done it, sorry! My bad.”

